Market Mover: Biolife (BLFS) Climbs at Midday April 1

Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) has gained $0.6 (2.64%) and sits at $23.41, as of 11:50:15 est on April 1.

92,437 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 3.22% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 4.13% over the last 30 days.

Biolife anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Biolife Solutions Inc

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction products and services. Its products and services portfolio includes its proprietary CryoStor® freeze media, HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, and Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers and SciSafe biologic storage services.

