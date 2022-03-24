Market Mover: BioAtla (BCAB) Loses at Midday March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BCAB - Market Data & News Trade

Today BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) is trading 3.49% down.

The latest price, as of 11:49:20 est, was $5.05. BioAtla has fallen $0.18 over the previous day’s close.

150,677 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, BioAtla has a YTD change of 73.71%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About BioAtla Inc

BioAtla® is a San Diego biotech company that develops novel monoclonal antibody and cell based therapeutics using our proprietary Conditionally Active Biologics™ (CAB) and Comprehensive Integrated Antibody Optimization (CIAO!™) platforms. These and other proprietary technologies (protected by more than 150 issued patents and patent applications) allow it to develop novel biologics (CABs) that are better drugs in multiple ways including more selective targeting of cancer tissue and improved manufacturability. Improved selectivity for the tumor microenvironment (TME), even when the target is also found in normal tissue, not only improves safety and thus therapeutic index but also expands the universe of potential drug targets, enabling the treatment of previously untreatable cancers.

