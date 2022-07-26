Market Mover: Big Lots (BIG) Drops at Midday July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BIG - Market Data & News Trade

Today Big Lots Inc (NYSE: BIG) is trading 7.64% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:48:42 est, was $19.18. Big Lots dropped $1.58 in trading today.

708,425 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Big Lots has moved YTD 53.14%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-26.

About Big Lots Inc

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,411 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and PICKUP with same day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories. Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through surprise and delight, being a 'best place to work' culture for associates, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, as well as doing good in local communities.

