Market Mover: Bellus Health (BLU) Down at Midday June 16

Bellus Health Inc (NASDAQ: BLU) shares have fallen 10.54%, or $0.84 per share, as on 11:55:52 est today. Since opening at $7.78, 240,666 shares of Bellus Health exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $7.79 and $7.08.

This year the company has moved YTD 0.99%.

Bellus Health expects its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Bellus Health Inc

BELLUS Health is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization-related disorders. The Company's product candidate, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

