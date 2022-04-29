Market Mover: Bellerophon (BLPH) Falls at Midday April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BLPH - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH) lost 3.47% Friday.

As of 11:32:50 est, Bellerophon sits at $1.39 and dropped $0.05 per share in trading so far.

Bellerophon has moved 40.50% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 53.55% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bellerophon visit the company profile.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system.

