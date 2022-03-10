Market Mover: Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Loses at Midday March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BSET - Market Data & News Trade

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) has dropped $0.72 (4.06%) and is currently sitting at $17.12, as of 11:46:05 est on March 10.

11,804 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 1.99% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 4.57% over the last 30 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries expects its next earnings on 2022-03-31.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bassett Furniture Industries visit the company profile.

About Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality home furnishings. With 97 company- and licensee-owned stores at the time of this release, Bassett has leveraged its strong brand name in furniture into a network of corporate and licensed stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly environment for buying furniture and accessories. Bassett's retail strategy includes stylish, custom-built furniture that features the latest on-trend furniture styles, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. Bassett also has a traditional wholesale business with more than 700 accounts on the open market, across the United States and internationally and a logistics business specializing in home furnishings.

To get more information on Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles