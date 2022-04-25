Market Mover: Barrick Gold (GOLD) Falls at Midday April 25

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) shares moved 6.07%, or $1.44 per share, as on 12:04:37 est today. Since opening the day at $22.64, 16,195,556 shares of Barrick Gold have been traded today and the stock has moved between $22.85 and $22.24.

Already this year the company is up 25.45%.

Barrick Gold expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Barrick Gold visit the company profile.

About Barrick Gold Corp.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a mining company that produces gold and copper with 16 operating sites in 13 countries. Barrick has mining operations in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Zambia. The company was founded in 1983, and is headquartered in Toronto.

To get more information on Barrick Gold Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Barrick Gold Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq