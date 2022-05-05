Market Mover: Bank OZK (OZK) Down at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OZK - Market Data & News Trade

Today Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is trading 3.27% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:14:44 est, was $39.76. Bank OZK dropped $1.35 in trading today.

237,154 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Bank OZK has a YTD change of 10.17%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Bank OZK visit the company profile.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $27.16 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020.

To get more information on Bank OZK and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Bank OZK's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins