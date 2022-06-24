Market Mover: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Gains at Midday June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BW - Market Data & News Trade

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) has gained $0.63 (10.84%) and sits at $6.39, as of 11:49:54 est on June 24.

193,589 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 1.53% over the last 5 days and shares lost 6.44% over the last 30 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises visit the company profile.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide.

To get more information on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles