Market Mover: Axonics (AXNX) Gains at Midday March 15

Shares of Axonics Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) are up 2.63% Tuesday.

As of 11:49:55 est, Axonics is currently sitting at $50.27 and has risen $1.29 per share.

Axonics has moved 2.64% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 2.64% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Axonics Inc

Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction, and through its acquisition of Bulkamid®, offers a best-in-class urethral bulking agent for women with stress urinary incontinence. These conditions significantly impact quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe, with an additional 40 million adults estimated to suffer from fecal incontinence. Stress urinary incontinence affects an estimated 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Axonics' clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries.

