Market Mover: Axis Capital (AXS) Loses at Midday May 10

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE: AXS) has lost $2.73 (4.80%) and is currently sitting at $54.28, as of 11:49:06 est on May 10.

713,478 shares have been traded today.

The Company has decreased 0.00% over the last 5 days and shares lost 1.83% over the last 30 days.

Axis Capital expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Axis Capital visit the company profile.

About Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is the holding company for AXIS group of companies. It offers various risk transfer products and services through subsidiaries and branch networks in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. The company offers insurance services including Property, Professional Lines, Terrorism, Marine, Energy, Environmental and other insurance. The reinsurance services include property, professional lines, credit and bond, and others.

