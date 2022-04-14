Market Mover: Aware (AWRE) Down at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AWRE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Aware Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) are down 6.74% Thursday.

As of 11:44:12 est, Aware sits at $2.77 and has moved $0.2002 per share.

Aware has moved 0.68% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 5.71% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Aware Inc.

Aware, a global leader in productized biometrics software products, solutions and services, provides critical biometric functionality to collect, manage, process, and match biometric images and data for identification and authentication. With their decades-long experience, Aware leads the market in liveness detection and multi-modal fusion to protect client and business processes through fingerprint, face, iris, and voice matching algorithms, mobile biometric capture and authentication software, a biometric workflow and middleware platform, and a fully-scalable ABIS. Their device-agnostic, integration-ready, and customer-managed products enable ease-of-use for enterprises to empower individuals to own their identities. Aware serves customers across a multitude of industries, including financial services, enterprise security, healthcare, human resources, citizen ID, border management, law enforcement, defense, and intelligence. Aware is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

