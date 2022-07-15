Market Mover: Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Gains at Midday July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CDMO - Market Data & News Trade

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) has risen $0.86 (5.05%) and sits at $17.82, as of 11:50:26 est on July 15.

167,636 shares have been traded today.

The Company has decreased 5.44% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 40.55% over the last 30 days.

Avid Bioservices expects its next earnings on 2022-09-07.

About Avid Bioservices Inc

Avid Bioservices is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 28 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of its services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization

