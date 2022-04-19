Market Mover: Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Up at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVB - Market Data & News Trade

Today Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) is trading 1.18% up.

The latest price, as of 11:49:04 est, was $246.78. Avalonbay Communities has risen $2.89 so far today.

125,881 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Avalonbay Communities has a YTD change of 2.78%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Avalonbay Communities visit the company profile.

About Avalonbay Communities Inc.

The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado.

To get more information on Avalonbay Communities Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Avalonbay Communities Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications