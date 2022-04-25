Market Mover: Atrion (ATRI) Falls at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATRI - Market Data & News Trade

Atrion Corp. (NASDAQ: ATRI) shares lost 1.62%, or $10.97 per share, as on 19:00:00 est today. Since opening the day at $0.00, 492 shares of Atrion have been traded today and the stock has moved between $665.03 and $665.03.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 3.84%.

Atrion anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Atrion Corp.

Atrion Corporation is a leading supplier of medical devices and components to niche markets in the health care and medical industry. Atrion's proprietary products, ranging from cardiovascular and ophthalmology products to fluid delivery devices, are sold to end-users, distributors and other manufacturers worldwide. As a developer and manufacturer of a diverse range of products, Atrion stays on the forefront of technology and manufacturing with products that meet the needs of its targeted markets.

