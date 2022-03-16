Market Mover: Atossa (ATOS) Climbs at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATOS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) is trading 3.81% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:46:33 est, was $1.22. Atossa has climbed $0.045 so far today.

753,452 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Atossa has a YTD change of 26.25%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Atossa Therapeutics Inc

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19.

