Market Mover: Atlassian (TEAM) Loses at Midday July 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TEAM - Market Data & News Trade

Atlassian Corporation Plc - Class A (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares have fallen 7.68%, or $16.21 per share, as on 12:11:42 est today. Opening the day at $207.00, 1,601,003 shares of Atlassian exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $207.37 and $189.32.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 44.65%.

Atlassian is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Atlassian visit the company profile.

About Atlassian Corporation Plc - Class A

Atlassian is a global software company helping teams around the world unleash their potential. The Company builds tools that help teams collaborate, build, and create together. With more than 180,000 customers and team of more than 5,000 Atlassians, the Company is building the next generation of team collaboration and productivity software. It believes the power of teams have the potential to change the world—one that is more open, authentic, and inclusive.

To get more information on Atlassian Corporation Plc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Atlassian Corporation Plc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles