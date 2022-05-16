Market Mover: ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Up at Midday May 16

ATI Physical Therapy Inc - Class A (NYSE: ATIP) has risen $0.045 (2.60%) and is currently sitting at $1.77, as of 11:48:11 est on May 16.

277,441 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 7.45% over the last 5 days and shares fell 4.42% over the last 30 days.

ATI Physical Therapy is set to release earnings on 2022-08-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on ATI Physical Therapy visit the company profile.

About ATI Physical Therapy Inc - Class A

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

