Market Mover: Aterian (ATER) Falls at Midday June 1

Shares of Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) are down 5.57% Wednesday.

As of 11:48:15 est, Aterian is currently sitting at $3.09 and has fallen $0.18 so far today.

Aterian has moved 37.04% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 21.41% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Aterian Inc

Aterian, Inc. is a leading technology-enabled consumer products platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company’s cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world’s largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across 14 owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.

