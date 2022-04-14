Market Mover: Atara (ATRA) Drops at Midday April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATRA - Market Data & News Trade

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares are down 7.61%, or $0.64 per share, as on 11:49:10 est today. Since opening the day at $8.38, 469,146 shares of Atara have traded hands and the stock has traded between $8.38 and $7.69.

This year the company is down 46.64%.

Atara is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Atara Biotherapeutics Inc

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.(@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With its lead program in Phase 3 clinical development, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel® in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) and other EBV-driven diseases; ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients' lives is its mission and it will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco and its leading-edge research, development and manufacturing facility is based in Thousand Oaks, California.

