Market Mover: Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Falls at Midday May 6

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) shares moved 4.35%, or $0.95 per share, as on 11:48:14 est today. Since opening the day at $21.63, 109,889 shares of Aspen Aerogels have traded hands and the stock has moved between $21.97 and $20.04.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 56.16%.

Aspen Aerogels expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Aspen Aerogels visit the company profile.

About Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Aspen is the global leader in aerogel technology. The company's mission is to enable its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency and sustainability. Aspen's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's PyroThinTM products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. The company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells enabling EV OEMs to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. The company's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility.

