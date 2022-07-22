Market Mover: Asana (ASAN) Loses at Midday July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASAN - Market Data & News Trade

Asana Inc - Class A (NYSE: ASAN) has dropped $1.72 (8.78%) and sits at $17.89, as of 11:48:00 est on July 22.

1,187,654 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is up 16.61% over the last 5 days and shares gained 8.29% over the last 30 days.

Asana expects its next earnings on 2022-08-31.

About Asana Inc - Class A

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 93,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.

