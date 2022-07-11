Market Mover: Array (ARRY) Loses at Midday July 11

Shares of Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) lost 7.31% Monday.

As of 11:48:11 est, Array sits at $11.61 and has moved $0.915 so far today.

Array has moved 1.03% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 20.27% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Array Technologies Inc

Array Technologies is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia.

