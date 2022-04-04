Market Mover: Arista Networks (ANET) Up at Midday April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ANET - Market Data & News Trade

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) shares climbed 2.30%, or $3.21 per share, as on 11:46:57 est today. Since opening at $139.48, 886,803 shares of Arista Networks have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $143.49 and $139.19.

Already this year the company is down 2.97%.

Arista Networks anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Arista Networks visit the company profile.

About Arista Networks Inc

Arista Networks is an industry leader in software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system.

To get more information on Arista Networks Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Arista Networks Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles