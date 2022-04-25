Market Mover: Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Falls at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACRE - Market Data & News Trade

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE: ACRE) has lost $0.4 (2.54%) and sits at $15.38, as of 11:45:18 est on April 25.

334,332 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 3.44% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 4.19% over the last 30 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ares Commercial Real Estate visit the company profile.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

