Market Mover: Archrock (AROC) Loses at Midday June 16

Today Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC) is trading 5.24% down.

The latest price, as of 11:53:09 est, was $8.45. Archrock dropped $0.465 over the previous day’s close.

298,631 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Archrock has moved YTD 22.80%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Archrock Inc

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

