Market Mover: Arcadia (RKDA) Climbs at Midday May 2

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) has gained $0.0346 (3.59%) and is currently sitting at $1.00, as of 12:18:18 est on May 2.

153,073 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 13.82% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 37.32% over the last 30 days.

Arcadia anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Arcadia Biosciences Inc

Arcadia Biosciences is a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. The company's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The company's GoodHemp™ seed catalog delivers genetically superior hemp seeds, transplants and extracts, applying the company's proprietary crop innovation technology, ArcaTech™, to an emerging crop.

