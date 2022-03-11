Market Mover: Arbutus (ABUS) Loses at Midday March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABUS - Market Data & News Trade

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) has dropped $0.11 (3.56%) and is currently sitting at $2.97, as of 11:45:46 est on March 11.

737,718 shares have been traded today.

The Company has risen 4.75% over the last 5 days and shares lost 2.52% over the last 30 days.

Arbutus is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Arbutus visit the company profile.

About Arbutus Biopharma Corp

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company primarily dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple drug product candidates that may be combined into a potentially curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus has also initiated a drug discovery and development effort for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19).

