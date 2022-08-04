Market Mover: Apyx Medical (APYX) Climbs at Midday August 4

Today Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) is trading 5.33% up.

The latest price, as of 11:46:47 est, was $10.26. Apyx Medical has climbed $0.52 in trading today.

64,427 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Apyx Medical has moved YTD 23.95%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Apyx Medical Corp

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. Known for its innovative Helium Plasma Technology, Apyx is solely focused on bringing transformative solutions to the physicians and patients it serves. The company's Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion offers surgeons and physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results. The J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements with other medical device manufacturers.

