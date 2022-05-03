Market Mover: Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Climbs at Midday May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AAOI - Market Data & News Trade

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares moved 5.02%, or $0.13 per share, as on 11:39:44 est today. After Opening the Day at $2.58, 64,831 shares of Applied Optoelectronics have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $2.72 and $2.58.

This year the company is down 49.61%.

Applied Optoelectronics anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Applied Optoelectronics Inc

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China.

