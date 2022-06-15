Market Mover: Apollo Medical (AMEH) Rises at Midday June 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMEH - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMEH) climbed 5.90% Wednesday.

As of 11:45:48 est, Apollo Medical sits at $36.05 and has moved $2.005 so far today.

Apollo Medical has moved 7.44% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 53.78% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Apollo Medical Holdings Inc

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, ApolloMed operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

