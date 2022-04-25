Market Mover: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Down at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARI - Market Data & News Trade

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI) has dropped $0.4 (2.99%) and sits at $12.96, as of 11:48:20 est on April 25.

415,810 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 4.37% over the last 5 days and shares fell 4.47% over the last 30 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance expects its next earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

