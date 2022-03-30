Market Mover: Apellis (APLS) Climbs at Midday March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APLS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) are up 3.16% Wednesday.

As of 11:48:13 est, Apellis is currently sitting at $50.07 and has climbed $1.54 so far today.

Apellis has moved 14.53% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 3.02% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, the company aims to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology.

