Market Mover: Antelope Enterprise (AEHL) Climbs at Midday March 28

Today Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: AEHL) is trading 11.57% up.

The latest price, as of 11:46:22 est, was $1.35. Antelope Enterprise has moved $0.14 over the previous day’s close.

423,327 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Antelope Enterprise has a YTD change of 23.90%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China. The Company's ceramic tiles are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Antelope Holdings ( Chengdu), Co., Ltd., the Company provides fintech solutions which includes the development of blockchain software.

