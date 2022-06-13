Market Mover: Annaly Capital (NLY) Drops at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NLY - Market Data & News Trade

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) has dropped $0.355 (5.44%) and is currently sitting at $6.17, as of 12:05:26 est on June 13.

27,775,759 shares have traded hands.

The Company is down 1.36% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 2.97% over the last 30 days.

Annaly Capital anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Annaly Capital Management Inc

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. Annaly's principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes.

