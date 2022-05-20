Market Mover: Amyris (AMRS) Drops at Midday May 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMRS - Market Data & News Trade

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) has dropped $0.13 (5.37%) and is currently sitting at $2.31, as of 11:47:14 est on May 20.

2,605,159 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 40.70% over the last 5 days and shares lost 43.46% over the last 30 days.

Amyris is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Amyris Inc

Amyris is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Its ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance®clean beauty skincare, Pipette®clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane.

