Market Mover: Americas Car Mart, (CRMT) Up at Midday November 10

Today Americas Car Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is trading 13.11% up.

The latest price, as of 11:48:59 est, was $73.48. Americas Car Mart, has risen $8.52 over the previous day’s close.

18,277 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Americas Car Mart, has moved YTD 36.52%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-11-16.

About Americas Car Mart, Inc.

America's Car-Mart, Inc. operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the 'Integrated Auto Sales and Finance' segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers.

