Market Mover: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Drops at Midday May 5

American Homes 4 Rent - Class A (NYSE: AMH) has lost $1.2 (3.13%) and is currently sitting at $37.25, as of 11:47:50 est on May 5.

831,682 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 6.10% over the last 5 days and shares fell 4.58% over the last 30 days.

American Homes 4 Rent is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About American Homes 4 Rent - Class A

American Homes 4 Rent is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. The Company is an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

