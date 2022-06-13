Market Mover: American (AREC) Down at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AREC - Market Data & News Trade

American Resources Corporation - Class A (NASDAQ: AREC) has dropped $0.185 (10.57%) and is currently sitting at $1.56, as of 11:44:54 est on June 13.

416,261 shares have traded hands.

The Company is down 0.57% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 25.00% over the last 30 days.

American anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About American Resources Corporation - Class A

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated. American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs.

