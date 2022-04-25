Market Mover: American (AIG) Loses at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AIG - Market Data & News Trade

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) shares have fallen 4.00%, or $2.415 per share, as on 11:47:14 est today. Since opening at $60.01, 2,702,371 shares of American have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $60.00 and $57.91.

Already this year the company is up 6.88%.

American anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About American International Group Inc

American International Group, Inc. is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

