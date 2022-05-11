Market Mover: American (AIG) Climbs at Midday May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AIG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) are up 2.95% Wednesday.

As of 11:46:55 est, American sits at $60.43 and has climbed $1.73 per share in trading so far.

American has moved 7.05% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 3.79% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About American International Group Inc

American International Group, Inc. is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

