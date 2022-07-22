Market Mover: Altisource Portfolio (ASPS) Loses at Midday July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASPS - Market Data & News Trade

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) has dropped $0.72 (5.54%) and sits at $12.33, as of 11:41:49 est on July 22.

36,669 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 12.86% over the last 5 days and shares gained 6.65% over the last 30 days.

Altisource Portfolio expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Altisource Portfolio visit the company profile.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets it serves. Addit

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

