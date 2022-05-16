Market Mover: Alta Equipment (ALTG) Up at Midday May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALTG - Market Data & News Trade

Today Alta Equipment Group Inc - Class A (NYSE: ALTG) is trading 3.19% up.

The latest price, as of 11:45:15 est, was $10.71. Alta Equipment has moved $0.33 so far today.

13,356 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Alta Equipment has a YTD change of 29.37%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc - Class A

Alta Equipment Group owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 36 years and has developed a branch network that includes 55 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio.

