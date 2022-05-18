Market Mover: Alphabet (GOOGL) Loses at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GOOGL - Market Data & News Trade

Alphabet Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares lost 3.06%, or $71.315 per share, as on 11:57:56 est today. After Opening the Day at $2300.00, 601,159 shares of Alphabet have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $2308.00 and $2255.92.

This year the company has moved YTD 19.59%.

Alphabet anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Alphabet Inc - Class A

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

