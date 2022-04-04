Market Mover: Alpha Pro (APT) Gains at Midday April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APT - Market Data & News

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSE: APT) has risen $0.125 (2.86%) and is currently sitting at $4.50, as of 11:47:30 est on April 4.

45,576 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 0.00% over the last 5 days and shares gained 9.25% over the last 30 days.

Alpha Pro anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. is the parent company of Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. and Alpha ProTech Engineered Products, Inc. Alpha Pro Tech, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets innovative disposable and limited-use protective apparel products for the industrial, clean room, medical and dental markets. Alpha ProTech Engineered Products, Inc. manufac tures and markets a line of construction weatherization products, including building wrap and roof underlayment. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah; Nogales, Arizona; Valdosta, Georgia; and a joint venture in India.

