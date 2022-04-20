Market Mover: Almaden Minerals (AAU) Falls at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AAU - Market Data & News

Almaden Minerals Ltd (NYSE: AAU) has fallen $0.0079 (2.08%) and is currently sitting at $0.37, as of 11:45:35 est on April 20.

64,947 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company rose 6.03% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 8.46% over the last 30 days.

Almaden Minerals is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Almaden Minerals Ltd

Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the feasibility-stage Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

To get more information on Almaden Minerals Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Almaden Minerals Ltd's Profile.

