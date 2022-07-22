Market Mover: Allot (ALLT) Loses at Midday July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALLT - Market Data & News Trade

Allot Ltd (NASDAQ: ALLT) has fallen $0.5 (8.58%) and is currently sitting at $5.33, as of 11:44:56 est on July 22.

20,199 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 18.98% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 13.65% over the last 30 days.

Allot anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Allot Ltd

Allot Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

