Market Mover: Allena (ALNA) Down at Midday May 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALNA - Market Data & News Trade

Today Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA) is trading 6.09% down.

The latest price, as of 11:47:16 est, was $0.11. Allena has fallen $0.0073 over the previous day’s close.

2,682,798 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Allena has a YTD change of 79.78%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Allena visit the company profile.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral biologic therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena's lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders. Allena is also developing ALLN-346 for the treatment of hyperuricemia in the setting of gout and advanced chronic kidney disease, with a Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study and a Phase 2a program planned for 2021.

To get more information on Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Will New AT&T, Dish Co-opetition Deal Work: Jeff Kagan Cisco Down 12% in Premarket Trading Thursday After Top Line Miss and Lower Forecast Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk To Step Down in Surprise Announcement Target Hits 52-Week Low After Missing Badly on First Quarter Earnings