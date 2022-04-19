Market Mover: Allegion (ALLE) Gains at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALLE - Market Data & News Trade

Today Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is trading 1.89% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:47:45 est, was $108.61. Allegion has climbed $2.01 so far today.

97,892 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Allegion has moved YTD 19.21%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Allegion plc

Allegion is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

