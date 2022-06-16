Market Mover: Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Loses at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALGT - Market Data & News Trade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) has dropped $6.49 (5.30%) and sits at $115.95, as of 11:51:43 est on June 16.

88,190 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 15.79% over the last 5 days and shares lost 13.68% over the last 30 days.

Allegiant Travel is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Allegiant Travel visit the company profile.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company operates as a leisure travel company. The Company offers flight transport, hotel booking, car rentals, travel management, and other related services. Allegiant Travel serves customers worldwide.

To get more information on Allegiant Travel and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Allegiant Travel's Profile.

